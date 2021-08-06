Episode 50: There's plenty to talk about locally and nationally for Editor-in-Chief Joe LoTemplio, Night Editor Ben Rowe and Sports Editor Joey LaFranca. For national stories, the ongoing Gov. Andrew Cuomo story as well as the Olympics are main talking points. Also on a local level, the departure of Clinton Community College President Ray DiPasquale and the Plattsburgh North Stars season starting up become good discussion points.

