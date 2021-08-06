Episode 50: There's plenty to talk about locally and nationally for Editor-in-Chief Joe LoTemplio, Night Editor Ben Rowe and Sports Editor Joey LaFranca. For national stories, the ongoing Gov. Andrew Cuomo story as well as the Olympics are main talking points. Also on a local level, the departure of Clinton Community College President Ray DiPasquale and the Plattsburgh North Stars season starting up become good discussion points.
featured
Press Pass Podcast: The Big 50
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
A graveside service for Jerry Roberts, 53, who passed away February 13, 2020 will be held Friday, August 13, 2021 at 1:30pm at St. Peter's Cemetery, Plattsburgh. A Celebration of Life will follow at the American Legion in Saranac.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police Log: Aug. 3, 2021
- Hearth of Malone: Latest eatery offers farm-to-fork experience in heart of downtown Malone
- ‘He always felt people’s hearts’: Late Peru student Criss remembered on 20th birthday
- Massachusetts teen dies in dirt bike crash
- Border union, Canadian government back at bargaining table
- Police Log: July 31, 2021
- Beekmantown community rallies after abduction
- Jigging to victory: North Country dancers win big at Irish dance nationals
- Murder suspects appear in Peru Town Court
- Empowering women through guns, club looks to add Plattsburgh chapter
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.