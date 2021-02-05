Episode 26: The Super Bowl is here, and it's sure to be a good game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Editor-in-Chief Joe LoTemplio, Night Editor Ben Rowe and Sports Editor Joey LaFranca put all the news aside for this episode and just have some fun discussing Super Bowl prop bets and making their picks.
Press Pass Podcast: Super Bowl Prop Bets
