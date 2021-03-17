Episode 32: It's St. Patrick's Day, and Editor-in-Chief Joe LoTemplio, Night Editor Ben Rowe and Sports Editor Joey LaFranca are here to talk about some holiday news. In addition, the trio mentions the ongoing Gov. Andrew Cuomo saga and the decrease of COVID-19 cases in the North Country. The start of Sports Food Madness is also discussed briefly, and Joe, Ben and Joey predict their winners!

