Episode 31: Sports Editor Joey LaFranca is back on the podcast this week, and he brings some exciting news with him as he announces the return of Sports Food Madness, a 64-team bracket made up of foods you would commonly eat while watching and/or attending a sporting event. Editor-in-Chief Joe LoTemplio and Night Editor Ben Rowe chime in with some local news before the trio goes into a deep dive into the bracket, which people will be able to vote on daily on Joey's Twitter account (@JoeyLaFranca) as well as the P-R Instagram and Facebook stories beginning March 18.

