Episode 31: Sports Editor Joey LaFranca is back on the podcast this week, and he brings some exciting news with him as he announces the return of Sports Food Madness, a 64-team bracket made up of foods you would commonly eat while watching and/or attending a sporting event. Editor-in-Chief Joe LoTemplio and Night Editor Ben Rowe chime in with some local news before the trio goes into a deep dive into the bracket, which people will be able to vote on daily on Joey's Twitter account (@JoeyLaFranca) as well as the P-R Instagram and Facebook stories beginning March 18.
Press Pass Podcast: Sports Food Madness Returns!
Charlotte Woodward, 76, of Chateaugay Lake, died Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. A full obituary may be viewed at www.chateaugayfuneralhome.com.
