Episode 20: After a bit of time off from the podcast, Staff Writers Cara Chapman and McKenzie Delisle have returned and are on Zoom to do this episode. Quick Hits kicks off the show before Sports Editor Joey LaFranca brings in Editor-in-Chief Joe LoTemplio and Night Editor Ben Rowe to wrap things up.
Press Pass Podcast: Quick Hits Returns with Cara and McKenzie
83, formerly of Merrill, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. at the Alice Center, Malone. Arrangements are with the Chateaugay Funeral Home.
CHURUBUSCO [mdash] John S. (Jack) Campbell, 95, of Churubusco, NY passed away on December 7 due to complications from Cancer. Jack (to his friends) lived a life of service to his family, his friends and to the community. Jack was born on the family farm in Churubusco on June 19, 1925. He and…
