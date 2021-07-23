Episode 48: Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman is kind enough to join Editor-in-Chief Joe LoTemplio, Night Editor Ben Rowe and Sports Editor Joey LaFranca for an hour-long talk about of number of local topics. The group discusses the delicacy of the Michigan in Plattsburgh, the ongoing border closure,   the Clinton County Fair and various opportunities the Plattsburgh area offers.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you