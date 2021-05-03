Episode 39: Plattsburgh State women's lacrosse coach Julie Decker joins Sports Editor Joey LaFranca for a very fun episode. Julie talks with Joey about the recent lacrosse season that just wrapped up for her team and all that went into a unique season. Julie then talks about how she found out about the Plattsburgh State job and what it's been like to start a program from scratch. Joey then finishes up the episode with some fun get-to-know-you questions for Julie who caps off the episode with advice for young female lacrosse players.
Press Pass Podcast: Plattsburgh State Women's Lacrosse Coach Julie Decker
