Episode 15: This is a special edition episode of the Press Pass Podcast as Plattsburgh State men's basketball coach Mike Blaine joins Sports Editor Joey LaFranca for a 1-on-1 interview. The duo talks about Baine's first year at Plattsburgh State and what his initial impressions of the North Country have been. There's also some time for some talk about the upcoming Press-Republican Thanksgiving Madness bracket challenge and much more.
