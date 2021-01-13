Episode 23: Plattsburgh State baseball coach Kris Doorey is kind enough to join Sports Editor Joey LaFranca for a long discussion on a number of topics revolving around North Country sports. Kris talks about his own team at Plattsburgh State and how strange the past year has been. The two also discuss the Clinton County Mariners baseball program as well as some general North Country sports history. Things wrap up by mentioning Kris' time as a freelancer for the Press-Republican as well as some fun get-to-know-you questions.
Press Pass Podcast: Plattsburgh State Baseball Coach Kris Doorey
