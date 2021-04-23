Episode 37: On a busy news week, it's just Editor-in-Chief Joe LoTemplio, Night Editor Ben Rowe and Sports Editor Joey LaFranca hanging out. The trio talks about the upcoming high school football season as well as the Plattsburgh State women's lacrosse team winning their first SUNYAC game in program history. Joe, Ben and Joey also discuss the verdict of the Chauvin trial and other news topics happening at the local level.

