Episode 37: On a busy news week, it's just Editor-in-Chief Joe LoTemplio, Night Editor Ben Rowe and Sports Editor Joey LaFranca hanging out. The trio talks about the upcoming high school football season as well as the Plattsburgh State women's lacrosse team winning their first SUNYAC game in program history. Joe, Ben and Joey also discuss the verdict of the Chauvin trial and other news topics happening at the local level.
Press Pass Podcast: News Update and Some Exciting Sports Topics
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Kainan Provost of Stanley Way, Plattsburgh, due to an automobile accident. Service details will be announced. Arrangements are in the care of the Hamilton Funeral Home, Peru.
