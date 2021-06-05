Episode 43: It's all about the news section this week as Night Editor Ben Rowe and Editor-in-Chief Joe LoTemplio welcome back Staff Writers Cara Chapman and McKenzie Delisle to the recording studios. For the first time in months, the Press-Republican newsroom has nobody working remote, and we are happy to have everyone back.
Press Pass Podcast: News People Talking About News
88, passed away on June 2, 2021. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, June 8, at 10 a.m. at Holy Name Church. Services were entrusted to Zaumetzer Funeral Home, Au Sable Forks.
A funeral Mass and burial service for Lillian M. Hamel-Rizzie, who passed away March 22, 2021, will be held at the Church of the Assumption in Redford, N.Y., on Monday, June 7th, at 11 a.m.
KEESEVILLE [mdash] Mary Louise Spear, 80, formerly of Keeseville passed away December 16, 2020 in Winter Haven, FL with her family by her side. She was born in Saranac Lake on June 25, 1940, the daughter of Francis Rascoe and Jennie Agresta. Mary graduated from Saranac Lake High School, the …
