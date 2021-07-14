Episode 47: Before Editor-in-Chief Joe LoTemplio goes on vacation, he is joined by Night Editor Ben Rowe and Sports Editor Joey LaFranca for another episode. The trio talks about why mini golf needs to come back to Plattsburgh, how Mayor's Cup weekend went and much more.
Press Pass Podcast: Mini Golf and Mayor's Cup
