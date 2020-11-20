Episode 18: COVID-19 numbers are rising at an alarming rate in our community. Editor-in-Chief Joe LoTemplio, Night Editor Ben Rowe and Sports Editor Joey LaFranca talk about the concerning situation regarding the pandemic. Things are not all serious, however, as the trio then reflects on the Section VII fall sports season before Staff Writer Ben Watson joins the show to talk about the NHL's new Reverse Retro jerseys.
Press Pass Podcast: Local News and How About Those NHL Jerseys?
