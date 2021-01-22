Episode 24: Plenty going on this week, and Editor-in-Chief Joe LoTemplio, Night Editor Ben Rowe and Sports Editor Joey LaFranca are here to talk about it. The trio discusses Inauguration Day for President Joe Biden, the National Women's Hockey League season starting Saturday in Lake Placid and the new COVID-19 vaccination site in Plattsburgh. A few other things are mentioned including one specific thing from Joe. Is 2021 the year of the hot dog?
