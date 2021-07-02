Episode 46: As we head into Independence Day weekend, Editor-in-Chief Joe LoTemplio, Night Editor Ben Rowe and Sports Editor Joey LaFranca catch up on all that's happened this week. Joey gives three hot takes that have been on his mind, and that opens up a ton of other conversation.
Press Pass Podcast: Hot Takes, Michigans and More
Anthony P. Arena, 61, of Plattsburgh passed away Sunday June 27, 2021. He was born October 20, 1959. Visitation is Wednesday July 7, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home, 29 Broad Street, Plattsburgh.
A Celebration of Life Service for David J. Tallman, NK2Y, will be held at the Plattsburgh United Methodist Church, 127 Beekman Street, Plattsburgh, NY on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 3 P.M. on the front lawn of the church, weather permitting. It will be moved to the sanctuary for inclement we…
