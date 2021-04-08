Episode 35: Welcome back to Staff Writers Cara Chapman and McKenzie Delisle as they join Sports Editor Joey LaFranca for a lot of fun conversations. The trio talks about the weather warming up and ice cream stands opening up as well as some other news and sports updates. Stay tuned for the end when Cara and McKenzie answer some tough get-to-know-you questions!
Press Pass Podcast: Hello Again to the Cara and McKenzie Duo
