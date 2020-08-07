Episode 3: Aug. 7, 2020
Editor's Note: If you are on a mobile device, scroll down to the bottom of this page to find our podcast.
Get ready to go back in the time machine as Night Editor Ben Rowe discusses his weekly Looking Back feature that appears every week in the Press-Republican and showcases local news from the past 100 years.
Editor-in-Chief Joe LoTemplio, Sports Editor Joey LaFranca and Staff Writer Ben Watson join the podcast.
Things get very interesting when we discuss a story of a local man 100 years ago who apparently volunteered to be run over by a 4,300-pound vehicle.
That story alone is enough reason to listen to our third episode.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.