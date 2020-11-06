Episode 16: Tuesday came and went and so did the Election 2020 anticipation. Some things are decided, and other things are not. Editor-in-Chief Joe LoTemplio, Night Editor Ben Rowe, Sports Editor Joey LaFranca and Staff Writers Cara Chapman and Ben Watson all join in to talk about what has taken place throughout this week in terms of the Election and what to expect moving ahead.

