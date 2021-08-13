Episode 51: Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation Tuesday, and Editor-in-Chief Joe LoTemplio, Night Editor Ben Rowe and Sports Editor Joey LaFranca open the show with that news. There's also talk about the 25th anniversary of the Phish Concert that took place at the Plattsburgh Air Force Base as well as the Field of Dreams game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees.

