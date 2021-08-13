Episode 51: Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation Tuesday, and Editor-in-Chief Joe LoTemplio, Night Editor Ben Rowe and Sports Editor Joey LaFranca open the show with that news. There's also talk about the 25th anniversary of the Phish Concert that took place at the Plattsburgh Air Force Base as well as the Field of Dreams game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees.
Press Pass Podcast: Cuomo Resigns, 25th Anniversary of Phish Concert, Field of Dreams
61, of Sunnywood, Chazy, passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021 at her home. Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the R.W. Walker Funeral Home, Plattsburgh.
PLATTSBURGH [mdash] Elizabeth N. "Betty" Botten, 85, of the Butler Road passed away Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at her home with her loving family by her side under the care of Hospice of the North Country. She was born in Plattsburgh on Feb. 13, 1936, the daughter of Herman and Marion (Rollie…
