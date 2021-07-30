Episode 49: The Clinton County Fair is back, and Editor-in-Chief Joe LoTemplio, Night Editor Ben Rowe and Sports Editor Joey LaFranca are here to talk about it. They also discuss the uptick in COVID-19 cases and vaccination initiatives. To conclude, there's plenty of talk about the Tokyo Olympics.
Press Pass Podcast: Clinton County Fair and Olympics
