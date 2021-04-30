Episode 38: It's been a busy week in the newsroom, but Editor-in-Chief Joe LoTemplio, Night Editor Ben Rowe and Sports Editor Joey LaFranca take a bit of time to talk about all that's going on in the North Country. The trio discusses an odd gardening day coming up, some COVID news, Ben's trip to the movies, Joe's nightmare swimming situation in high school and Joey's latest experiences covering local sports.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you