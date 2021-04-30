Episode 38: It's been a busy week in the newsroom, but Editor-in-Chief Joe LoTemplio, Night Editor Ben Rowe and Sports Editor Joey LaFranca take a bit of time to talk about all that's going on in the North Country. The trio discusses an odd gardening day coming up, some COVID news, Ben's trip to the movies, Joe's nightmare swimming situation in high school and Joey's latest experiences covering local sports.
Press Pass Podcast: Chatting it up with Joe, Ben and Joey
Obituaries
LEWIS [mdash] Rudolph J. "Rudy" Sullivan, 83, of Rt. 9 in Lewis, passed away unexpectedly, April 28th, 2021, at CVPH. He was born on Jan. 4th, 1938, in Saranac Lake to the late Edgar and Marion (Thurber) Sullivan. Rudy is survived by his wife, Faye Sullivan (Kilburn) of 60 years, as well as …
82, formerly of Kent Street, Keeseville died Tuesday, April 27, 2021. She was born in Plattsburgh, November 6, 1938. A full obituary will be published when available. Arrangements are in care of Hamilton Funeral Home, Keeseville (518) 834-7667.
