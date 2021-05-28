Episode 42: Editor-in-Chief Joe LoTemplio is back from his little vacation to join Night Editor Ben Rowe and Sports Editor Joey LaFranca. The trio discusses the national chicken wing shortage that has hit the North Country, what is up with malls nowadays, local sports and some other fun little things.
Press Pass Podcast: Breaking Down the Chicken Wing Shortage Plus Much More
85, Altona, died January 14, 2021. Visitation is Sunday, June 6 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at the Brown Funeral Home in Altona. Funeral Mass is Monday, June 7 at 10:30am at Holy Angels Church. Burial to follow.
69, of Hemmingford, Quebec, passed away on May 25, 2021. Born in Plattsburgh on Feb. 12, 1952; daughter of Charles and Huguette Bechard from Coopersville. Funeral arrangements will be at a later date.
