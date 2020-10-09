Episode 12: Quick Hits with staff writers McKenzie Delisle and Cara Chapman kicks off the show with the weekly news review and a look into what's ahead. Sports Editor Joey LaFranca recalls what it was like to cover a high school sporting event for the first time since March 7. Editor-in-Chief Joe LoTemplio and Night Editor Ben Rowe help wrap up the episode with talk of North Country Honor Flight, national news and a local school sports logo rating segment.
breaking featured
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.