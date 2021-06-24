Episode 45: Editor-in-Chief Joe LoTemplio, Night Editor Ben Rowe and Sports Editor Joey LaFranca return after a week off to talk about a number of things. Some of the most fun discussions include what's happening with the Olympics, what restaurants can do since they can't give alcoholic drinks to go anymore and a few upcoming stories to look out for this weekend.
Press Pass Podcast: A Little Fun to End the Week
