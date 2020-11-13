Episode 17: One of the busiest news weeks in quite some time has come to an end with election season coming to a close but COVID-19 cases in the area picking up. Editor-in-Chief Joe LoTemplio, Night Editor Ben Rowe and Sports Editor Joey LaFranca hang with you to talk about all that has happened this week. Stick around toward the end of the podcast as Joey gives a rundown of the local sports scene, including the Northern Soccer League Fall Tournament and an update on the Thanksgiving Madness food bracket!

