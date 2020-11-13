Episode 17: One of the busiest news weeks in quite some time has come to an end with election season coming to a close but COVID-19 cases in the area picking up. Editor-in-Chief Joe LoTemplio, Night Editor Ben Rowe and Sports Editor Joey LaFranca hang with you to talk about all that has happened this week. Stick around toward the end of the podcast as Joey gives a rundown of the local sports scene, including the Northern Soccer League Fall Tournament and an update on the Thanksgiving Madness food bracket!
Press Pass Podcast: A Hectic Week Ends
66, of Smoke Rise Drive died Tuesday at home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, West Chazy. Arrangements entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Plattsburgh.
