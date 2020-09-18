Episode 9: This is a roundtable episode with Editor-in-Chief Joe LoTemplio, Night Editor Ben Rowe and Sports Editor Joey LaFranca. In a twist of events, the trio opens up talking about Joe’s shoes before moving on to discuss the latest developments with interscholastic sports. After some good sports talk, the extension of the border closure is brought up and analyzed as far as the impact Canadian tourists have on the North Country. To wrap things up, Joey unveils a new format this podcast will have moving forward.
Press Pass Podcast: A Chat with Joe, Ben and Joey
, 86, of Plattsburgh, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Meadowbrook Healthcare Facility. He was born May 12, 1934. Arrangements are incomplete and entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, 29 Broad Street, Plattsburgh, NY 12901.
82, of Plattsburgh, died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home, Plattsburgh. Services at 3 p.m. Interment will be at St. Peter's Cemetery.
