Episode 22: Our first episode of the New Year is more on the serious side as Editor-in-Chief Joe LoTemplio, Night Editor Ben Rowe and Sports Editor Joey LaFranca discuss the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the skyrocketing virus numbers in the North Country. The trio also discusses the events of everything that took place Wednesday in the nation's capital. Joey provides an update on local sports before we wrap up the podcast with a message from Joe about how COVID has directly impacted a member of his family.
breaking featured
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.