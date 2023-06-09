Binghamton — What might have been?
White the Hornets had a season to remember, it ended in disappointment as they fell to Depew, 5-1 in the NYSPHSAA Class B Championship semifinal.
But it’s the immediate that will sting for awhile as Plattsburgh left multiple runners on base with nothing to show for it.
What hurts more is the Hornets left the bases loaded in the first and fifth innings but did nothing with it.
Full coverage, and breakdown, of the game will be in Tuesday’s edition of the Press-Republican
