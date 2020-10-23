Episode 14: There will always be local news updates, but there will also be a lot of fun. Quick Hits kicks off the show with Staff Writer McKenzie Delisle and Editor-in-Chief Joe LoTemplio subbing in for the local news brief. Sports Editor Joey LaFranca sticks with you through the entire episode, and Night Editor Ben Rowe joins in to wrap things up. In addition to the news, stick around for some fun stories. Guaranteed laughs in this episode.
