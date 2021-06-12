Episode 44: Sports Editor Joey LaFranca rejoins Editor-in-Chief Joe LoTemplio and Night Editor Ben Rowe to discuss all that's happened this week. Joey tells a story about Frank Sinatra before the trio talks about what's happening with the ongoing border closure, new developments at the Plattsburgh Marina and a local sports update.
Episode 44: Sinatra, Marinas, Borders and Sports
