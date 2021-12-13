NORTHFIELD, Vt. — The Plattsburgh State women's hockey team avenged one of its losses on the season en route to winning the East-West Hockey Classic title against nationally ranked competition, this past weekend.
SATURDAY
Annie Katonka tallied a hat trick to propel Plattsburgh to a 4-3 victory over Elmira College at Norwich University's Kreitzberg Arena.
With her hat trick in her return from injury after a three-game absence, Katonka moved into 10th place in program history for career points (135).
The Cardinals and Elmira each scored twice in the first period to make the score 2-2 after one period of play.
After Plattsburgh controlled play early on but was unable to score, Elmira took a 1-0 lead at 9:36 of the first period, with Holley Riva scoring on a screened wrist shot.
Less than a minute later, the Cardinals responded to tie the game at 1-1 when Kendall Wasik scored her first career goal on a wrist shot from the right point that found its way past a screened goaltender at the 10:23 mark.
Elmira quickly responded to take a 2-1 lead at 10:55 of the first period when Eliza Beaudin got a pass in the slot and backhanded a shot over the right shoulder of Ashley Davis.
With under one minute to play in the first period and on the power play, Katonka got to a rebound in front of the net and quickly knocked the puck past the goaltender to tie the game at 2-2. First-year defenseman Mattie Norton and senior forward Sara Krauseneck were credited with the assists on the goal at the 19:12 mark.
After neither team scored in the second period, Plattsburgh outscored Elmira, 2-1, in the third period to secure the 4-3 victory.
At 3:10 of the third period, Beaudin scored her second goal of the game to put Elmira in front, 3-2. An initial shot was saved by the goaltender, but Beaudin scored on a rebound opportunity. Mordini and first-year forward Claire Elfring assisted on the play.
Katonka tied the game at 3-3 with her second goal of the game on the power play at 7:40 of the third period. In front of the net, Katonka received a pass from her co-captain, Erin McArdle, and lifted a backhand over the goaltender for the goal.
The score remained 3-3 until 18:25 of the third period when Katonka scored a shorthanded goal to complete the hat trick and give the Cardinals a 4-3 lead. After McArdle fired the puck out of the Plattsburgh State defensive zone, Katonka took possession of the puck from an Elmira player near the Elmira blue line, skating in alone and scoring with a wrist shot high on the glove side.
The Cardinals held on for the 4-3 victory.
Junior goaltender Chloe Beaubien, who came into the game in relief of Davis, made 29 saves and allowed one goal over 49:05 played to improve her record to 2-0-0 on the season. Davis, who started the game, allowed two goals and made three saves in 10:55 played.
Plattsburgh finished 2-of-5 on the power play and successfully killed off six penalties.
Shots were 38-35 in favor of Plattsburgh State.
SUNDAY
NORTHFIELD, Vt. — Plattsburgh defeated Norwich University, 2-1, in its home barn, Sunday.
With the victory, the Cardinals claimed the East-West Hockey Classic title for the sixth time in team history..
Plattsburgh scored the only goal of the first period to take a 1-0 lead into the first intermission when Mae Olshansky intercepted a pass in the high slot of the Norwich defensive zone and stick-handled past two Cadets before scoring with a backhand over the right shoulder of the Norwich goaltender at the 15:04 mark.
The Cadets scored a power-play goal at 7:30 of the second period to make the score 1-1, with Mikah Baptiste scoring her seventh goal of the season.
But Plattsburgh answered right back to take a 2-1 lead into the second intermission.
With under five minutes remaining in the second period, the Cardinals took advantage of a power play.
Graduate student forward Kaitlin Drew-Mead took a pass in the low slot from Olshansky and one-timed a wrist shot inside the left post to make the score 2-1 at the 15:24 mark.
Drew-Mead's goal turned out to be the difference in the game.
Beaubien, who improved to 3-0-0, made 24 saves for Plattsburgh.
Both teams finished 1-of-2 on the power play.
Shots were 39-25 in favor of the Cardinals.
UP NEXT
Following the wins, Plattsburgh moved up to No. 2 in the DCU/USCHO.com Division III Top-10 Poll after falling from No. 1 for the first time in years after two losses a few weekends ago.
The win against Norwich was the final one of the semester for the Cardinals, who don't return to game action until Jan. 7, 2022.
