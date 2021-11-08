Plattsburgh State women fall to SUNY Canton in season opener

PLATTSBURGH – Senior guard Kayla Doody posted a career-high-tying five steals, but the Plattsburgh State women's basketball team fell, 65-52, to non-conference SUNY Canton on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Hall in the Cardinals' 2021-22 season opener.
It marked Plattsburgh's first game in 623 days.
The Cardinals shot 25.6 percent (20-of-78) from the floor—including a 24.1 percent (7-of-29) mark from distance—while Canton shot 39.7 percent (23-of-58) from the field and 81 percent (17-of-21) from the line.
Plattsburgh forced the Kangaroos into 28 turnovers running a tenacious press, while Canton owned a 61-34 edge in rebounds.
The Cardinals started out hot early, receiving 3-pointers from Doody, Brinley Inglee and Mya Smith to take a 9-2 lead through the opening 1:19 of play.
Plattsburgh kept Canton at arm's length before the Kangaroos used a 7-0 run to tie the game at 15-all with 3:56 to go in the first quarter. Kanesha Strider connected on a 3-pointer to give the Cardinals the lead once again, and while Canton's junior guard Joie Culkin countered with a made jumper nearly a minute later to cut the gap to one, Kelly Degnan nailed a trey to push the Plattsburgh edge back out to four.
Seattle Lettau made a pair of free throws to pull Canton within 21-19 through 10 minutes of action.
Hannah Ruberto made a layup on the opening possession of the second quarter to put Plattsburgh back on top by four, and while Canton scored on back-to-back possessions to tie the game at 23-all, Inglee and first-year forward Payton Couture capped off a modest 6-2 Cardinal run to give Plattsburgh a 29-25 advantage.
That wound up being the high-water mark for Cardinals in the period, as Canton went on an 8-0 surge to go up by four.
A made layup by Deja Beauford with six seconds left in the half tied the game at 35-all heading into the locker rooms.
Inglee scored the first basket of the second half, but six unanswered Kangaroo points staked the visitors to a 41-37 edge. Plattsburgh never led from that point forward in the contest, as Canton countered a Degnan layup with a 13-2 run to close the third quarter. The Kangaroos took a 52-41 cushion into the final regulation stanza.
Couture whittled the gap to single digits on the opening possession of the fourth quarter, but Canton netted six straight points to post a 15-point advantage. Doody hit a jumper and Beauford sank a pair of free throws to narrow the deficit to 58-47, and the two teams traded baskets down the stretch in the fourth, with Canton's Shanelle Borth scoring what wound up being the final points of the contest with 2:08 remaining.
Inglee led the Cardinal offense with 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the floor and 2-of-2 shooting from the line in her collegiate debut, adding three steals. Couture nearly posted a double-double in her first outing in a Plattsburgh uniform, scoring nine points and grabbing seven rebounds, while Doody stuffed the stat sheet with seven points, five assists and five steals.
The Cardinals drop to 0-1 overall with the loss and next visits Northern Vermont University-Johnson today at 6 p.m.
—
SUNY Canton 65, Plattsburgh State 52
SUNY Canton (65)
Raven 7-9-23, Borth 3-4-11, Lettau 2-4-9, Culkin 4-0-8, Dayter 1-0-2, Hodge 5-0-10, Sullivan 1-0-2, Brousseau 0-0-0, Pina 0-0-0, St. Andrews 0-0-0, Kunes 0-0-0.
Plattsburgh State (52)
Inglee 4-2-11, Doody 3-0-7, Smith 2-1-7, Ruberto 3-0-6, Degnan 2-0-5, Couture 4-0-9, Beauford 1-2-4, Strider 1-0-3, Campbell 0-0-0.
Halftime- 35-35
3 point goals- Canton (2) Borth, Lettau. Plattsburgh State (7) Inglee, Doody, Smith 2, Degnan, Couture, Strider.
