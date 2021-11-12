Plattsburgh State women blow out Buffalo State, 7-0

BUFFALO — The Plattsburgh State women's hockey team used goals from five different players to shut out Buffalo State, 7-0, in a Northeast Women's Hockey League game, Friday, in Buffalo.
Sara Krauseneck and Ivy Boric each scored twice, Annie Katonka scored her fifth goal of the season, and freshman forwards Lily Stumm and Tes Hurd each scored their first collegiate goal.
The Cardinals scored twice in the first period to take a 2-0 lead into the first intermission.
Katonka made the score 1-0 at 7:23 of the first period after skating to near the bottom of the right circle of Buffalo's zone before scoring with a close-range wrist shot over the goalie's left shoulder.
Under four minutes later, Krauseneck tallied her first goal on the day at 11:12. Katonka forced a turnover in the Buffalo State defensive zone and sent a pass to the front of the net where Krauseneck corralled the puck and stuffed a shot inside the left post to make the score 2-0.
Plattsburgh would add on three more goals in the second period to extend its lead to 5-0.
Just 15 seconds into the second period, Stumm scored her first career goal. All alone by the left post, Stumm took a pass and scored with a low shot before the goaltender could cover the left side of the net to make the score 3-0.
Over halfway through the second period, Boric scored her first goal of the game at 11:21.
Boric initially redirected a shot from Sierra Benjamin that was saved, but Boric picked up the rebound and buried it to make the score 4-0.
Boric scored again at 15:03 of the second period to make the score 5-0, receiving a pass in the slot and scoring with a low shot for her second goal of the season.
In the third period, the Cardinals added on two more goals to make the final score 7-0.
Krauseneck made the score 6-0 with her third goal of the season on the power play at 6:12 of the third period. By the front of the net, Krauseneck redirected a pass from Boric for the goal.
A little over eight minutes later, Hurd capped off the scoring with her first career goal at 14:37. Freshman Bridget Orr sent a pass from the left side of the offensive zone to the front of the net, where Hurd redirected a shot into the top-right corner of the goal. Orr tallied her first career point on the goal that made the score 7-0.
Goalie Lilla Nease stopped all 16 shots she faced to help secure the victory in her first start of the season.
Jessica Auge made 65 saves for Buffalo State.
The Cardinals finished 1 for 2 on the power play and successfully killed off one penalty.
Plattsburgh next plays an NEWHL game at Oswego State today at 3 p.m.
—
Plattsburgh State 7, Buffalo State 0
PSU 2 3 2 — 7
NOR 0 0 0 — 0
First period- 1, PSU, Katonka (Krauseneck), 7:23. 2, PSU, Krauseneck (Katonka), 11:12.
Second period- 3, PSU, Stumm (Unsworth, Cheney), 0:15. 4, PSU, Boric (Benjamin, Katonka), 11:21. 5, PSU, Boric (Krauseneck, Katonka), 15:03.
Third period- 6, PSU, Krauseneck ppg (Boric, Benjamin), 6:12. 7, PSU, Hurd (Orr), 14:37.
Goaltenders (shots/saves)- Nease, PSU, 16-16. Auge, BUF, 65-58
