Plattsburgh State women beat Potsdam on the road, 68-60

POTSDAM – Payton Couture and Mya Smith scored 18 and 17 points, respectively, to help lead the Plattsburgh State women's basketball team to a 68-60 State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) victory on Tuesday evening at Maxcy Hall.
Couture also stuffed the stat sheet with eight rebounds and three assists, while Hope Sullivan had nine points and six rebounds coming off the bench.
For Potsdam, Dyamon Hunter and Caroline LaFountain netted 15 and 11 points, respectively.
The Cardinals shot 41.1 percent (23-of-56) from the floor and limited the Bears to 30.4 percent (17-of-56) shooting from the field. Potsdam did, however, shoot 80.8 percent (21-of-26) from the line and 41.7 percent (5-of-12) from three-point range while holding a 40-38 advantage in rebounds.
While Smith hit a three-pointer in the opening minute of the game to pull the Cardinals within a point at 3-2, the Bears went on an 8-2 run to construct a 10-5 advantage. Brinley Inglee eventually cut the gap to two with a three-pointer with 3:03 left in the first quarter, and the two teams traded baskets, with Potsdam holding an 18-15 edge through 10 minutes of action.
Potsdam scored the first five points of the second quarter before a Smith three-pointer and a jumper by Misa Dowdell tied the game at 22-all. Hannah Ruberto eventually put Plattsburgh State out in front, 27-25, and while a 5-0 Bear spurt that was capped off by a three-pointer by LaFountain staked the home team to a 30-27 lead, two-point field goals by Couture and Ruberto gave the Cardinals a 31-30 cushion at the half.
A three-pointer by Couture opened up scoring in the third quarter, and the two sides traded baskets until Plattsburgh State netted six unanswered points. A made jumper by Kelly Degnan with 4:12 to go in the third quarter gave the Cardinals a 43-36 lead. Potsdam used an 8-0 surge to take a 46-45 advantage, but Couture scored four points in the final 27 seconds of the quarter to put Plattsburgh State back on top, 49-46, heading into the final quarter.
Smith accounted for four points in a 6-0 tear for the Cardinals to open up the fourth, and five unanswered Bear points trimmed the margin to 55-51 with 7:04 remaining. Both sides exchanged baskets until a modest 4-0 Plattsburgh State run, which was capped off by a pair of free throws by Sullivan, ballooned the Cardinals' lead to 67-58 with 36 seconds left. Plattsburgh State kept Potsdam from mounting a comeback in the waning seconds to come away with the victory.
Plattsburgh State rises to 7-14 overall (4-10 SUNYAC) with the win and next hosts SUNY Geneseo on Friday, Feb. 11, at 5:30 p.m. Potsdam falls to 11-9 overall (6-8 SUNYAC) with the loss and hosts SUNY Brockport next on Friday, Feb. 11, at 5:30 p.m.
