Plattsburgh State volleyball downed by Clarkson, St. John Fisher

POTSDAM – The Plattsburgh State women's volleyball team dropped a pair of matches to open the North Country Classic on Friday at Clarkson University's Alumni Gymnasium, falling to host Clarkson, 3-0 (25-9, 25-17, 25-12), before sustaining a 3-0 (25-23, 25-15, 25-20) setback to St. John Fisher College.
Plattsburgh State drops to 3-2 overall with the losses and finishes the weekend with matches at SUNY Canton at 2 p.m. and St. Lawrence University at 6:30 p.m., Saturday.
Clarkson climbs to 3-3 overall with the win, while St. John Fisher rises to 3-2 with the victory.
CLARKSON 3
PLATTSBURGH 0
Clarkson, which won the Potsdam Regional as a part of the NCAA Division III Tournament in 2019, hit .324 for the match to come away with the win.
The host Golden Knights also floored seven service aces and committed just three errors at the service line all match. Clarkson finished with a 7-1 edge in service aces and a 57-39 cushion in digs, though Plattsburgh State did hold a 6-1 advantage in blocks.
Senior Kaitlyn Bjelko led the Cardinal attack with five kills, while Emma Rivers and Olga Muka dished out nine and eight assists, respectively.
Defensively, Payton Zophy defended 12 digs and added three total blocks, while Alicia Fisher totaled four blocks.
For Clarkson, Gillian Kurtic and Sara Galante mashed 14 and 12 kills, respectively, with Kurtic hitting .737. Isabelle Crow handed out 37 assists, while Emma Baxter posted 15 digs.
ST. JOHN FISHER 3
PLATTSBURGH 0
Plattsburgh State played St. John Fisher tough in the nightcap, nearly taking the first set while hanging close in the second and third.
St. John Fisher hit .244 for the match, while Plattsburgh State hit .066. The Rochester-based Cardinals held the upper hand in service aces (10-4), digs (30-29) and blocks (6-3) as well.
Zophy led the way for Plattsburgh State with nine kills and dight digs, while Rivers and Muka combined for 17 assists. Defensively, Muka had nine digs, while Fisher posted three block assists.
For St. John Fisher, Lindsey DeBonis ignited the attack with 11 kills, while Katie Leaty and Emily Brochey distributed 17 and 15 assists, respectively.
Alea Steigerwald led the defense with seven digs and five block assists.
