MEN
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State men’s track and field team kicks off its 2022-23 indoor season on today, at the Saints Holiday Relays hosted by St. Lawrence University and looks to continue to climb the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) standings.
The Cardinals, who are led by second-year head coach Andrew Krug, tied for seventh at last year’s conference meet, but they return a potent threat in senior Brexton Montville. Montville placed third in the 60-meter dash and sixth in the 200-meter dash at the 2022 SUNYAC Indoor Championships and will look to score in both events again this year.
Schedule
After kicking off the season on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Saints Holiday Relays, the Cardinals have a month and a half off from competition before competing at the Middlebury Winter Classic hosted by Middlebury College on Saturday, Jan. 21. The Cardinals compete at the St. Lawrence Invitational hosted by St. Lawrence (Saturday, Jan. 28), the Pioneer Fast Trax Invitational hosted by Utica University (Saturday, Feb. 4), the David Hemery Valentine Invitational hosted by Boston University (Friday-Saturday, Feb. 10-11), the Middlebury Field and Track Meet hosted by Middlebury (Saturday, Feb. 11) and the SLU Open hosted by St. Lawrence (Friday, Feb. 17) before the SUNYAC Indoor Championships hosted by SUNY Brockport from Friday-Saturday, Feb. 24-25.
Selected student-athletes will compete at the All-Atlantic Region Track and Field Conference (AARTFC) Indoor Championships hosted by Ithaca College from Friday-Saturday, March 3-4, while the NCAA Division III Indoor Championships run from Friday-Saturday, March 10-11, at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Ala.
WOMEN
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State women’s track and field team kicks off its 2022-23 indoor season on today, at the Saints Holiday Relays hosted by St. Lawrence University and looks to continue to climb the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) standings.
The Cardinals, who are led by second-year head coach Andrew Krug, finished fourth at last year’s SUNYAC Indoor Championships, just one point in front of SUNY Oneonta.
Schedule
Selected student-athletes will compete at the AARTFC Indoor Championships hosted by Ithaca College from Friday-Saturday, March 3-4, while the NCAA Division III Indoor Championships run from Friday-Saturday, March 10-11, at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Ala.
