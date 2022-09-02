PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State men's soccer team picked up their first win of the season on Friday evening, as they defeated Keene State by a score of 2-0.
The Pearl River trio of John Hayes, Brian Coughlan, and Jack Healy combined to help the Cardinals offense get off to a strong start in 2022. Hayes and Healy each scored a goal, while Coughlan picked up both assists.
Plattsburgh was able to dominate possession over Keene State throughout the first half and controlled the pace of the game in the second half. The Cardinals out-shot the Owls 9-1 in the first half, helping to give them a 13-5 shot advantage over the entire 90 minutes of play.
The Cards netted both their goals early in the first half and both in a very similar fashion. On both goals, Coughlan took the Plattsburgh corner kick and placed two passes inside the box, first to Hayes who scored in the seventh minute and then to Healy in the 11th minute. The two goals also came on the Cardinal's first two corner kicks of the day.
The two goals would be more than enough for the Cards, as Teddy Healy picked up where he left off a season ago, picking up his first win and clean sheet of the young season. The keeper made four saves, including stopping a breakaway from the Keene State in the second half.
Overall, Plattsburgh was in control, earning 10 corners throughout the game. Keene State was able to even the playing field in the second half, after struggling to possess the ball past midfield in the first half, working some balls into the box versus the Cards. Still, the back line of the Cardinals defense held strong, limiting the Owls to four shots in the second period.
The Cardinals will return to action tomorrow, Sept. 3, with an approximate 3 p.m. start time against DeSales University. The Bulldogs lost their opening game of the season on Friday, falling to Clarkson University, 1-0 on the road.
