PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Rotary Club has supported many local projects throughout Clinton County over the years. In 2023, the Plattsburgh Rotary Club has awarded 15 grants to support numerous projects within the area.
o Plattsburgh Robotics Club was granted $500 to help purchase items for school groups.
o Adirondack Regional Theatre received $500 for their Young Director Series of 2023.
o Camp Ta-Kum-Ta was awarded $500 to support the camp.
o Catholic Charities received $500 in support of their Family Assistance program.
o Champlain Valley Voices was granted $500 to fund their Messiah show.
o CV Amateur Radio Club was awarded $440 to help purchase a new ICOM ID-5100A Radio.
o Elmore SPCA received $280 to help fund their SNIP program.
o Healing Grace was granted $500 to purchase child grief comfort tote bags.
o The Joint Council for Economic Opportunity (JCEO) was awarded $500 to help fund their Veterans Feeding Veterans Program.
o Literacy Volunteers received $500 to help expand access to technology for adult learners.
o Mountain Lake PBS was awarded $500 to help with giving away library books.
o Reeling for Recovery was granted $500 in support of CAST for Kids and Battle Fish Charters.
o AmeriCorps Seniors received $280 in mileage support for veteran services.
o The YMCA was awarded $500 for financial assistance for families.
o STOP Domestic Violence/BHSN was granted $500 to help finance personal safety equipment.
“We are delighted to invest these dollars back into our community,” Rotary Club of Plattsburgh President Ken Knelly said.
“Whether it is our area fishing tournament, the annual raffle, the Battle of Plattsburgh bed races or another event, our efforts are geared toward helping organizations in our region. That 15 groups that will share $7,000 in grants are one visible piece of that work.”
Those wishing to become a member of the Rotary Club of Plattsburgh, can contact any Rotarian or visit the Club’s website at www.plattsburghrotary.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.