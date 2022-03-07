PLATTSBURGH — With a massive six three-point game from Michael Phillips, Plattsburgh High made sure to put Northeastern Clinton’s underdog season to a 65-44 stop, Saturday, at Clinton Community College.
Phillips ended with 20 points, while Max Filosca added 14 and Peter Wylie 10.
At first, it seemed like the Cougars were going to continue that streak, but with some adjustments, the Hornets turned the momentum in their favor.
Northeastern Clinton’s Thomas Gilbo opened the scoring within a minute of the jump ball, hitting a three-pointer at 7:10.
After four quick Plattsburgh points from Carter King and Wylie, Cougar Darren Dubois forced a foul, converting on the and-one at the 4:49 mark.
Phillips notched his first three of the game at the 2:10 mark, but the Cougars bit right back, taking the lead with 15 seconds left of the first with a fast break layup from Dubois, followed by a buzzer-beater trey from Jordan Brown. The Cougars led 15-11.
Brown led Northeastern Clinton in the loss, with 11 points, while Dubois, Gilbo, Evan Manor and Stephen Garrow had nine each. Brown had three treys, Gilbo two and Garrow one.
BIT OF BACK AND FORTH
Phillips hit his second three-pointer of the match in under a minute of the second quarter, and with a two from Brayden Trombley, tied the game at 16-all. Then, another quick shot from Filosca gave the Hornets the lead.
“After the sloppy start, I didn’t think we gave them too many good looks at the basket,” Plattsburgh High coach Chris Hartmann said. “Trombley gave us huge minutes off the bench in the first half, Filosca gave us huge minutes as well.”
The Hornets knew coming into the game that the Cougars had been playing hot with a 1-3-1 defense setup, but with some adjustments, Hartmann and his team was able to outwork it.
“They’ve been hot with that 1-3-1, we knew they were going to trap over half court,” Hartmann said. “We wanted to bring the ball up the middle of the court and we just weren’t doing that.”
The Cougars’ Garrow managed a trey that gave his team the one-point lead, 19-18, but Trombley forced a foul on his defender, giving himself a free shot. Although he failed to convert the extra shot, the Hornets still had the lead, 20-19.
Then, at the 2:48 mark, a double-technical was called on Plattsburgh’s Trombley and Northeastern’s Gilbo. Both players and coaches denied any wrongdoing, but nevertheless it was recorded in the books, and play went on.
After this, the game was tied with just under two minutes at 24-all, but Hornet points from Phillips, Ethan Mulholland and a foul shot with six seconds left from Trombley allowed a five-point lead at the half, 29-24.
SECOND HALF DOMINANCE
From here out, it was almost all Plattsburgh. Hartmann said that although they had the lead at the break, he didn’t think his guys were playing tremendously well.
“We didn’t really stick to the game plan,” he said. “We made an adjustment at halftime to screen the top defender and that really helped.”
The third started out with two successful free throws from Filosca, followed by a three from Mulholland. The Hornets outscored the Cougars 20-12 in the third quarter, going into the fourth with a 49-36 lead. From there, the game was basically set.
With the dominance of the third quarter, the Hornets knew they needed to perform well on offense, with Filosca also complimenting the opponents’ defensive plan.
“They’ve been working that 1-3-1 lately,” he said. “On offense, we just were moving the ball around, passing the ball and scoring. Everyone was on point today, making their shots.”
The final quarter was more of the same, with Plattsburgh High doubling Northeastern Clinton, 16-8, finishing the game at 65-44.
“It feels great, we’ve been practicing hard, working together as a team and had good defense,” Filosca said. “We started off slow, but we came out to play and did what we had to do.”
OFF TO STATES
With the win, the Hornets will play next at their regional matchup, Saturday, again at Clinton Community College at 7:15 p.m.
Their opponent will be revealed Tuesday, when Section X’s Canton and Section 2’s Ichabod Crane face off at 7 p.m. at Saratoga High School.
However, the players are happy with the win now and happy to be called Section VII champs.
“It’s a feeling I’ve never felt before,” Phillips said. “I lost in football earlier this year, just to make it there and lose is just a terrible feeling.”
Hartmann believes his team’s confidence and focus will help them in the state games.
“All the credit to the kids, they just have to remain focused and play hard,” he said. “Anything is possible in the states, so hopefully we can just represent Section VII like it should be represented, and you never know.”
“We’ve made it this far, we might as well just win it,” Phillips added.
—
Plattsburgh High 65, Northeastern Clinton 44
PHS (65)
Phillips 7-0-20, Filosca 5-4-14, Wylie 5-0-10, Crowley 1-0-2, Mulholland 3-0-6, King 2-0-4, Trombley 4-1-9. Totals: 27-5-65.
NCCS (44)
Brown 3-2-11, Dubois 4-1-9, Gilbo 2-3-9, Manor 2-0-4, Garrow 2-4-9, Creller 1-0-2. Totals: 14-8-44.
Halftime- PHS, 29-25.
3 point goals- NCCS (6) Brown 3, Gilbo 2, Garrow. PHS (6) Phillips 6.
