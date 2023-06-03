HornetsRegional

Plattsburgh players and coaches stand together holding the regional championship trophy as they defeated Salmon River, 9-3, in the Class B Regional Final, Saturday, in Canton.

 Erik Rhyne/Staff Photo

CANTON — It felt inevitable that the Hornets would come out on top. After failing to score runs in the first two innings, Plattsburgh tallied 9 in the next three to defeat Section X champion, Salmon River, 9-3. 

It started on the mound as right-hander Trenton Griffiths didn't allow a base hit until the fifth inning. His control was off a bit in what he called not his best game pitching. 

The play of the game came in the third, when shortstop Nate Baker made a leaping catch to rob a hit, and potential runs, in the 3rd inning. 

He added to his already stellar play to a bases clearing double in the fifth inning to add on insurance runs for the Hornets.

With the win, Plattsburgh advances to next weekend's Class B Final Four. Their opponent is yet to be determined. 

Full coverage of the game and quotes will be in Tuesday's edition of the Press-Republican. 

