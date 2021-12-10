Plattsburgh downs Northeastern Clinton, 50-46

PLATTSBURGH — Ethan Mulholland led Plattsburgh High with 11 points en route to its 50-46 win over Northeastern Clinton, Friday, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference boys basketball.
“This game was one of the most out of control games I have coached in 16 years of varsity coaching,” Hornets coach Chris Hartmann said.
“With that said, both teams played hard until the end.”
Mulholland was also able to record two three-point baskets, along with teammate Michael Phillips also getting two.
Phillips scored 10 points overall, and close behind him was Dylan Crowley with nine.
For the Cougars, Thomas Gilbo had the game-high with 20 points, including two three-pointers.
Behind him were Darren Dubois with 11 points and Jordan Brown with eight, who also notched a three-pointer each.
Hartmann said that his team does have room for improvement, however.
“We need to make better basketball decisions, but we played with a lot of grit,” he said.
—
Plattsburgh High 50, Northeastern Clinton 46.
Plattsburgh High (50)
Phillips 4-0-10, Filosca 3-0-6, Wylie 3-0-6, Crowley 4-1-9, Golden 1-2-4, Mulholland 4-1-11, Trombley 2-0-4. Totals: 21-4-50.
Northeastern Clinton (46)
Brown 3-1-8, Proizie 0-0-0, Dabuque 0-0-0, Monette 1-0-2, Dubois 3-4-11, Gilbo 7-4-20, Manor 2-1-3, Garrow 1-0-2, Creller 0-0-0. Totals: 17-10-46.
Halftime- Plattsburgh High, 35-26.
3-point goals- Plattsburgh (4), Phillips 2, Mulholland 2. NCCS (4), Brown, Dubois, Gilbo 2.
SARANAC 73
PERU 27
SARANAC — The Chiefs’ Justin Bedard, Matt Faville, and Sebastian Dandrow-Pellerin all scored 13 points in their win over Peru.
Kaegan Pecor followed close behind with 12 points, including two three-pointers.
On defense, Bedard had eight rebounds and eight steals, while Dandrow-Pellerin had nine rebounds, and Lucas Pierce led with 11.
“I’m very happy with our performance tonight,” Saranac coach Mike Recore said.
“The kids played well and were very unselfish.”
For the Nighthawks, Matt Corral led the team with six points. Wyatt Premore had five points and a three-pointer.
—
Saranac 73, Peru 27.
Saranac (73)
Bedard 6-1-13, Faville 6-1-13, Pecor 3-4-12, C.Kiroy 0-0-0, Dandrow-Pellerin 6-1-13, Pierce 5-0-10, Wing 0-0-0, G.Kiroy 0-0-0, Brown 1-1-3, White 4-1-9. Totals: 31-9-73.
Peru (27)
Petite-Frere 1-0-2, Premore 1-2-5, Haudberg 0-0-0, Corral 3-0-6, Tyrell 0-0-0, Falvo 2-0-4, Smitt 0-0-0, Teller 2-0-4, Seymour 0-0-0, Petro 1-0-2, Welch 1-0-2. Totals: 11-2-27.
Halftime- Saranac, 35-14.
3-point goals- Saranac (2) Pecor 2. Peru (1) Peremore.
SARANAC LAKE 73
TICONDEROGA 32
TICONDEROGA — After the Sentinels secured the first quarter, 12-11, the Red Storm came out hot, putting up 30 points in the second quarter, and only allowing two.
Nate McCarthy was the high scorer, with 20 points for Saranac Lake, followed by Caleb Akey with 16, including two three-pointers.
The Red Storm put up eight treys in total, with Landon Faubert’s three, Gabe Wilson’s two, and another from Landon LaDue.
“The second quarter was the difference in the game,” Ticonderoga coach Joe Defayette said.
“Saranac Lake was able to put some pressure on us and make us work a little harder for shots on offense.”
For the Sentinels, Owen Stonitsch had the high score, with nine points, including a three-pointer. Connor Yaw had three treys, while Thomas Montalbano tacked on one more.
“I’m very proud of the effort my guys showed,” Defayette said.
—
Saranac Lake 73, Ticonderoga 32.
Saranac Lake (73)
LaDue 3-0-7, Wilson 5-0-12, McCarthy 8-4-20, Akey 6-2-16, Cecunjanin 0-0-0, Navalla 1-0-2, Faubert 3-0-9, Hewitt 2-3-7, Laba 0-0-0, Clark 0-0-0. Totals: 28-9-73.
Ticonderoga (32)
Yaw 3-1-10, Stipo 0-0-0, Montalbano 1-1-5, Molina 0-0-0, Vigliotti 0-2-2, Perry 1-0-2, Courtright 0-0-0, Stonitsch 3-2-9, Olden 2-0-4, Gijanto 0-0-0. Totals: 11-5-32.
Halftime- Saranac Lake, 41-14.
3-point goals- Saranac Lake (8) Ladue, Wilson 2, Akey 2, Faubert 3. Ticonderoga (5) Yaw 3, Montalbano, Stonitsch.
MORIAH 73
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 34
PORT HENRY — Rowan Swan led the game with 17 points, followed by Bryce Sprague with 15, to push the Vikings to a win over the Bobcats.
Joe Pelkey and Cooper Allen notched a three-pointer each for the team, adding to their point totals of nine and eight, respectively.
“We got out during the transitions and we were able to get some quick baskets,” Moriah coach Brian Cross said.
“We played well defensively.”
For Northern Adirondack, Matt Boulrice, Brady Boulrice and Patrick Benware each had six points, with Brady Boulrice also recording two three-pointers.
Cross noted that the Bobcats played hard.
—
Moriah 73, Northern Adirondack 34.
Moriah (73)
Fleury 2-0-4, Olcott 1-0-2, Sargent 0-0-0, Langey 1-0-2, Pelkey 3-2-9, Allen 3-1-8, Gilbo 0-0-0, Rohrer 4-0-8, Demarais 1-0-2, Peters 0-0-0, Sprague 5-5-15, Swan 7-3-17, Scoresome 3-0-6. Totals: 30-11-73.
Northern Adirondack (34)
Burnard 0-0-0, Spooner 2-1-5, Murphy 1-0-2, B. Boulrice 2-0-6, M. Boulrice 3-0-6, Magoon: 1-1-3, Kins 2-0-4, Carter 1-0-2, LaFountain 0-0-0, Benware 2-2-6. Totals: 14-4-34.
Halftime- Moriah, 40-25.
3-point goals- Moriah (2) Pelkey, Allen. NAC (2) B. Boulrice 2.
MVAC
WELLS 63
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 25
WELLS — Efforts from Raymond Msimanga, Jake Stuart and Pearce O’Rourke all helped in Wells’ win over Johnsburg/Minerva.
Msimanga and Stuart each had 15 points, while O’Rourke had 13. The team also had three three-pointers overall, Stuart notching two and O’Rourke hitting one.
For Johnsburg/Minerva, Rodney Wolfe led the game with 19 points overall.
At the half, the Indians led 22-6.
—
Wells 63, Johnsburg/Minerva 25.
Wells (63)
Koniszewski 2-0-4, Allen 4-0-8, Msimanga 7-1-15, Stuart 6-1-15, Simmons 1-0-2, Koniszewski 3-0-6, O'Rourke 6-0-13. Totals: 29-2-63.
Johnsburg/Minerva (25)
Cleveland 1-0-2, Degroat 0-2-2, Vanderwarker 1-0-2, Galle 0-0-0, Wolfe 8-0-19, Moffitt 0-0-0, Moses 0-0-0, Burkhardt 0-0-0. Totals: 10-2-25.
Halftime- Wells, 22-6.
3-point goals- Wells (3) Stuart 2, O’Rourke.
SETON CATHOLIC 44
WILLSBORO 18
WILLSBORO — Alex Coupal, with 17 points including four three-pointers, led the Knights to a victory over the Warriors.
Aiden Pearl followed with 10 points, and Ashton Guay had seven including one three-pointer.
Willsboro coach Eric Arnold said that turnovers and his team’s difficulty executing half-court offense was one of the reasons the Warriors had a tough time.
“Our goal was to hold Seton under 50 points, and we accomplished that goal,” Arnold said.
“Our defensive effort was good, but offensive execution and our ability to finish needed improvement.”
Justin Joslyn had the team-high with nine points, including a three-pointer. Everett Cassavaugh also had a three-pointer, which added to his five points.
“To our credit we reduced turnovers in the second half, executed better and continued to battle despite the continued shooting woes,” Arnold said.
Arnold also gave credit to Seton Catholic for a solid defensive effort.
—
Seton Catholic 44, Willsboro 18.
Seton Catholic (44)
Guay 2-2-7, Shalton 1-0-2, Coupal 6-1-17, Pearl 5-0-10, Allen 2-0-4, Vega 1-0-2. Totals: 18-3-44.
Willsboro (18)
Merrill1-0-2, Reynolds 0-0-0, Joslyn 4-0-9, Gough 1-0-2, Cassavaugh 2-0-5, Sawitski 0-0-0, Frechette 0-0-0. Totals: 8-0-18.
Halftime- Seton Catholic, 22-5.
3-point goals- Seton Catholic (5) Coupal 4, Guay. Willsboro (2) Cassavaugh, Joslyn.
BOLTON 35
KEENE 30
BOLTON — The Eagles came back from a six-point deficit at the half to win it against the Beavers.
Jace Hubert led Bolton with 17 points, along with three treys. Tyler Trowbridge also had eight points, including a three-pointer.
“We used a strong second half to pull ahead in a battle between two very young teams,” Bolton coach Cody Kober said.
For Keene, Vann Morrelli led with 11 points. Jonny Ciato also had two three-pointers.
—
Bolton 35, Keene 30
Bolton (35)
Hubert 5-2-17, Johnson 0-0-0, Eager 0-0-0, Kelley 1-1-3, C. Becker 1-1-3, Trowbridge 3-1-8, L. Becker 2-0-4. Totals: 13-5-35.
Keene (30)
Ciato 2-0-6, Becker 0-2-2, DelPozo 2-1-5, Ruppert 0-0-0, Linton 3-0-6, Morrelli 4-3-11, Isham 0-0-0, Smith 0-0-0. Totals: 11-6-30.
Halftime- Keene, 24-18.
3-point goals- Keene (2) Ciato 2. Bolton (4) Trowbridge, Hubert 3.
BOQUET VALLEY 38
CHAZY 26
WESTPORT — Oakley Buehler had the team-high, with 16 points and three three-pointers, and led the Griffins to a win over the Eagles.
Aiden Lobdell also assisted the team, with 12 points. Jackson Hooper and Ben Burdo each had five points.
“We struggled to get into any offensive rhythm for about three quarters tonight,” coach Colby Pulsifer said.
“Once we started doing the fundamentals, things started going our way.”
For Chazy, the team leader was Zane Stevens with 11 points.
Pulsifer gave credit to Chazy, saying they played hard and made the Griffins work for the win.
—
Boquet Valley 38, Chazy 26
Boquet Valley (38)
Smith 0-0-0, Hooper 2-1-5, Burdo 2-1-5, Race 0-0-0, Buehler 0-0-0, Fiegl 0-0-0, Buehler 5-3-16, Lobdell 6-0-12, Rice 0-0-0, Egglefield 0-0-0. Totals: 15-5-38.
Chazy (26)
Peter LaBarge 2-0-4, Dwyer 0-0-0, Juneau 2-0-4, Santor 0-0-0, Mcafee 1-0-3, Kise 0-0-0. Stevens 5-1-11, Salimando 1-0-2, Foster 1-0-2. Totals: 12-1-26.
Halftime- Boquet Valley, 21-14.
3-point goals- Boquet Valley (3), Buehler 3. Chazy (1), McAfee.
NEWCOMB 54
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 24
NEWCOMB — With 26 points, Newcomb coach Travis Levesque said that Logan Bush was unstoppable.
Marcus Armstrong also helped out Newcomb’s cause with eight points.
For Indian Lake/Long Lake, Garrett Hutchins and Joey Brouthers each had 11 points. The pair also put up five combined three-pointers, two from Hutchins and three from Brouthers.
Newcomb led the Orange at the half, 34-17.
—
Newcomb 54, Indian Lake/Long Lake 24
Newcomb (54)
L. Bush 11-4-26, Sandiford 3-0-6, Armstrong 2-2-6, Colon 2-1-5, Armstrong 4-0-8, E. Bush 0-0-0 Fifield 0-3-3, Lamos 0-0-0, Zaytsev 0-0-0. Totals: 22-10-54.
Indian Lake/Long Lake (24)
Hutchins 4-1-11, Brouthers 4-0-11, Meher 0-0-0, Hosley 1-0-2, Hall 0-0-0, Clark 0-0-0. Totals: 9-1-24.
Halftime- Newcomb, 34-17.
3-point goals- Indian Lake/Long Lake (5) Brouthers 2, Hutchins 3.
GIRLS
MVAC
AUSABLE VALLEY 57
SCHROON LAKE 27
CLINTONVILLE — The Patriots had nine of their 11 players hit the scoreboard, with AuSable coach Jon Douglass saying the team shared the ball well.
Brooklyn Douglass and Lilley Keyser each put up 16 points to tie for team lead on the Patriots.
“We did a better job this evening rebounding the ball,” Douglass said.
Dakotah Cutting and Brittany Mieras led the Wildcats with 9 points each in the loss.
—
AuSable Valley 57, Schroon Lake 27
Schroon Lake (27)
Cutting 3-3-9, Timmer 0-0-0, Cutting 0-0-0, Emmert 0-0-0, Smith 0-1-1, Hayden 1-4-6, Shaughnessy 0-0-0, Arnold 1-0-2, Frasier 0-0-0, Mieras 3-0-9. Totals- 8-8-27.
AuSable Valley (57)
Richards 1-0-2, Hickey 2-0-4, Keyser 8-0-16, Knapp 0-0-0, B. Douglass 7-1-16, Hoehn 3-0-6, L. Douglass 1-0-2, Kinsman 1-0-2, Stanley 1-0-2, Schier 0-0-0, Shambo 2-3-7. Totals- 26-4-57.
Halftime- AuSable Valley, 31-13.
3 point goals- AuSable Valley (1) B. Douglass. Schroon Lake (3) Mierac 3.
NON-LEAGUE
BOQUET VALLEY 42
BEEKMANTOWN 32
BEEKMANTOWN — The Griffins were able to secure the victory against the Eagles after being tied 19-all at the half.
Abbey Schwoebel led the game with 18 points for Boquet Valley, followed by nine from Ella Lobdell, who also had a three-pointer.
For Beekmantown, both Grace McCasland and Payton Parliament had eight points to lead the team. McCasland also had two shots from behind the three-point line.
—
Boquet Valley 42, Beekmantown 32
Boquet Valley (42)
Kirby 0-0-0, Thompson 2-0-4, Monty 1-0-2, Schwoebel 4-10-18, Lobdell 4-0-9, Reynolds 1-0-2, Caputo 2-1-5, Denton 1-0-2. Totals: 15-11-42.
Beekmantown (32)
McCasland 3-0-8, Williams 1-0-2, Cross 2-0-4, Parliament 4-0-8, Miller 3-0-6, Dutil 1-2-4. Totals: 14-2-32.
Halftime- Tied 19-19.
3-point goals- Beekmantown (2) McCasland 2. Boquet Valley (1) Lobdell.
