PLATTSBURGH — The Section VII champion Hornets defeated Section 2 Indians, Thursday in Subregional play, 3-2.
The Hornets now advance to the regionals of the NYSPHSAA Boys Tennis Team Championships.
It wouldn’t come easy as hard work paid off in the long run.
Sebastien Bonnabesse continued his strong play from sectionals into a 6-0, 6-1 win over Glens Falls number one Oswald.
It would be much closer in the remaining sets as three matches went to three sets.
Branson Fitzwater and Simon Meyer won their doubles match by using teamwork to win the second and third sets.
With the match tied at two, it came down to the number two matchup between Andrew Bula and the Indians V. Westfall.
Bula would rally from one set down, to win the match in three sets securing the victory for Plattsburgh.
With the win, the Hornets head to Section 3’s Utica for a matchup Tuesday.
— Plattsburgh 3, Glens Falls 2 Singles No 1. Bonnabesse (PHS) def. Oswald (GFHS), 6-0, 6-1 No. 2 Bula (PHS) def. V. Westfall (GFHS), 2-6, 7-6, 6-1 No. 3 R Westfall (GFHS) def. Lambert (PHS), 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 Doubles No. 1 Fitzwater/Meyer (PHS) def. Difore/Mostiff, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 No 2. Dock/Tallon (GFHS) def. Cantwell/Gallicchio, 6-2, 7-5
