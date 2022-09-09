AuSABLE FORKS – The 1877 Graves Mansion here is one of two tri-county properties recently placed on the State and National Registers of Historic Places.
The other is a cure cottage at 19 Helen St. that served tuberculosis patients in Saranac Lake at the turn of the 20th century.
Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday that the New York State Board for Historic Preservation proposed adding 27 properties to the State and National Registers of Historic Places, including those two.
“New York is defined by its diverse culture and history, and we will continue efforts to keep our state's inspiring story alive," Hochul said in a press release. “(This) will provide support and resources to preserve their rich heritage and help ensure future generations of New Yorkers can continue to be inspired.”
The new additions are:
Graves Mansion in the town of Jay hamlet of AuSable Forks, Essex County, is a three-story brick manor that’s an unusual and impressive representation of the Second Empire style. The home at 27 Church Lane was designed by Vermont architect F. L. Perkins and includes a high level of craftsmanship, especially on the interior.
The mansion was the residence of Henry Duncan Graves, a notable local businessman, who died there in 1917.
The mansion has 20 bedrooms, nine bathrooms and nine marble fireplaces. Among the features are solid oak front doors, some weighing over 350 pounds; imported ceramic Italian tiles; intricate wood carvings on the ceilings; handcrafted oak and black walnut staircases; and an enclosed-glass garden room.
President Grover Cleveland visited by the Graves Mansion in 1886 during his summer vacation. Cleveland stood on the second-floor veranda and waved to a crowd on the lawn below.
The mansion is in private hands today and not open to the public.
The 1913 Corey Cottage in the village of Saranac Lake, Franklin County, is a residential structure with intact "cure porch" and documented association with tuberculosis patients.
It’s a distinctive example of a late 19th-century cure cottage, a specific architectural style in the village of Saranac Lake, which was once revered as a treatment center for tuberculosis patients.
“This is the largest group of nominations presented to the board this year and it demonstrates an increase in the interest of community members in participating in these efforts,” Daniel Mackay, deputy commissioner for historic preservation at the State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, said in the release. “The Division for Historic Preservation is committed to designating and supporting historic resources that represent New Yorkers' rich and varied histories, and it is an honor to be involved in such work.”
Over the last decade, the state has approved use of rehabilitation commercial tax credits for more than 1,000 historic properties, bringing more than $12 billion in private investment, the release said.
Once recommendations are approved by the commissioner for the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, who serves as the state historic preservation officer, the properties are listed on the New York State Register of Historic Places and then nominated to the National Register of Historic Places, where they are reviewed and, once approved, entered on the National Register.
