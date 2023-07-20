WEST PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Pickleball Palooza, a fund-raiser for North Country Honor Flight, will be held at the West Plattsburgh Park off Catherine Hayes Lane near the American Legion Post 1619 on Sunday, July 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The day will feature skills competitions, fun games, refreshments, and prizes.
The Plattsburgh Pickleball Palooza aims to connect pickleball players and wannabe players throughout the area. It’s the perfect opportunity to meet fellow enthusiasts, join in friendly competitions, and showcase your skills on the court, a news release promoting the event, said.
Alekka’s Greek Food Truck will be on-site, serving up refreshments to keep participants fueled throughout the day.
There will be several prizes, including pickleball gear, awarded throughout the event.
The aim of the event is to aid North Country Honor Flight.
Pickleball Ambassadors, Patty Husband and Bob Light, shared their vision: “Our goal was initially sending one local veteran on a North Country Honor Flight, which costs $1,000. But with the overwhelming response from sponsors, our goal has grown. Now, we’re aiming to raise $15,000 and send 15 veterans on this incredible journey.”
To support the cause, the Plattsburgh Pickleball Palooza will offer various activities for participants (geared to 16 years old and up) to enjoy. From challenging targets on the courts and games against a pickleball machine to engaging pickleball paddle demos and sales of indoor and outdoor pickleballs at just $2 each, there will be something for everyone.
“Serve and Support,” Michael S. Cashman, Plattsburgh Town Supervisor, said.
“The Town of Plattsburgh is delighted to have this event hosted at our West Plattsburgh Courts. Let’s come together as a community, rallying behind our heroes and raise funds for the mission North Country Honor Flight. Game on for a cause that truly matters.”
Barrie Finnegan, Executive Director North Country Honor Flight added, “I’d like to thank all the people involved with the Plattsburgh Pickleball group for making this event happen. We have such a need for community support and we rely upon our local residents to help us with every flight to honor our veterans. We welcome our new partnership with Plattsburgh Pickleball Club.”
For more information, contact Ambassadors Patty Husband at 518-593-8981 or Bob Light at 518-420-4666.
