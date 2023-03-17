PERU — A school bus from Peru Central School District with 20 students on board was hit by a pickup truck Wednesday afternoon, but no one was injured.
According to State Police, around 2:26 p.m., a 2006 gray Ford Ranger driven by Dennis P. Barcomb, 50, of Plattsburgh, failed to stop and yield the right of way to the bus when merging onto Route 22 from Dashnaw Road, and hit the bus.
Police said no students were injured during the accident.
Barcomb was ticketed for failing to stop at a stop sign, a right of way violation: stop sign, and equipment violation, police said.
All tickets are returnable to the Town of Peru.
