Peru Applefest set for Saturday
PERU — The 44th Annual St. Augustine’s Applefest will be held Saturday in Peru.
The popular event begins with a craft fair featuring dozens of local crafters at 10 a.m., followed by a parade at 11 a.m.
Throughout the day there will be live music, apple fritters, fried dough, burgers, hot dogs, sweet sausage, Michigans, cotton candy, raffles and pull tabs. A chicken BBQ will be held at 1 p.m.
The community parade leaves the Peru Elementary School at 11 a.m. led by the Plattsburgh Police Fife and Drum Corps and Strawhatters. After the parade, the Fife and Drum Corps will perform followed by the On Three Band performing throughout the afternoon.
The Grand Raffle Drawing is at 4 p.m.
City of Plattsburgh gives water update
PLATTSBURGH — Water system flushing was performed on Sept. 13 in the areas of George Angell Drive and the City’s west end, according to a City of Plattsburgh news release.
During the flushing, turbidities from the storage tanks started to increase so the flushing was discontinued.
The storage tanks are going to be re-inspected for sediment and cleaned prior to additional flushing.
“If your water is clearly discolored or you’re feeling uncomfortable about it, avoid using it until it clears up,” the release read.
“In the meantime, disinfection is still adequate and the water is fit for consumption.”
If you have any questions or concerns, email cityinfo@cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov. Include your name, phone number, and home address in your message.
Champlain Valley Family Center holding 5K Walk/Run
The Champlain Valley Family Center will host the seventh annual 5K-FWD For Recovery Saturday, Sept. 17 at 9:15 a.m. at the Plattsburgh City Beach.
Registration opens at 8 a.m. followed by an opening statement by Billy Jones, assemblyman, and Betsy Vicencio, vice president of Northeast Group of MHAB.
According to CVFC, This event increases awareness and understanding of mental health and substance use disorders and promotes the message that behavioral health is essential to health, prevention works, treatment is effective and people recover.
For more information contact Dana Isabella at 518-570-7784 or email danaisabella.7490@gmail.com
