PLATTSBURGH — A 20-year-old female Plattsburgh State student was injured when she was hit by a vehicle on Broad Street Wednesday night.
According to Plattsburgh City Police, around 8:50 p.m., the woman was crossing the street in a crosswalk between the intersections of Beekman and Rugar Streets when she was hit by a vehicle driven by a licensed minor that was heading east.
The woman was taken to University of Vermont Healthcare Network CVPH Hospital in Plattsburgh, and then transferred to UVM Medical Center in Burlington, Vt. due to her injuries, police said.
The State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit was called to the scene by City Police and an investigation of the incident was continuing.
A campus-wide email from SUNY Plattsburgh President Alexander Enyedi said: “We ask that you please keep our fellow Cardinal in your thoughts as we all hope for her full healing and recovery.”
