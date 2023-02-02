PAUL SMITHS — The Paul Smith’s College Adirondack Watershed Institute has been awarded a five-year contract from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority to conduct continued routine monitoring of Adirondack lakes.
The project continues the work started by the Adirondack Lakes Survey Corporation to understand the impacts of acid rain on aquatic resources.
The Adirondack Long-Term Monitoring program, initiated in 1982, was expanded to 52 lakes in 1992.
The research gathered during the original Adirondack Lakes Survey led to the discovery of evidence about the impacts of acid rain on Adirondack lakes and streams which led to important changes to the Clean Air Act.
The project is funded by NYSERDA’s Environmental Research Program with support from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
“We are grateful to NYSERDA and to the Adirondack Lakes Survey Corporation for four decades of regional lake surveys and for what this has meant for our region and air pollution reduction,” said Zoë Smith, executive director of the Adirondack Watershed Institute.
“The Adirondack Lakes Survey and Adirondack Long-Term Monitoring established the Adirondacks as highly sensitive to pollution emissions from Midwest coal-burning facilities which led to drastic changes to federal policies and consequently, we are starting to see the recovery of our lakes, forests and wildlife.”
AWI will deploy field scientists beginning this February to collect water samples at 58 sites located on state and private lands in the Adirondacks, adding to the approximately 150 sites currently being monitored.
“NYSERDA is pleased to continue funding the Adirondack Long Term Monitoring Program for another five-year term in cooperation with our partners at DEC, EPA, and the U.S. Geological Survey,” said Jeremy Magliaro, Program Manager of NYSERDA’s Environmental Research Program.
“This monitoring program will enable our state and federal policy makers to better understand the effects of air pollution on the State’s sensitive Adirondack waters while documenting trends in ecosystem recovery from acid rain pollution.”
Now including the Adirondack Long-Term Monitoring contract, the AWI will be operating the most extensive long-term lake monitoring program in the Adirondacks.
“We already have a good understanding of watershed conditions in the Adirondack Park,” said Dr. Brendan Wiltse, senior research scientist for AWI and the Adirondack Long-Term Monitoring project coordinator.
“Winning this contract allows us to leverage our existing Adirondack Lake Assessment Program and regional stream monitoring program to expand regional long-term water quality monitoring in the Adirondack Park. Adirondack lakes are facing stress from climate change, road salt, harmful algal blooms, failing septic systems, and invasive species. High-quality, long-term data that documents changes to our environment are essential to inform effective and equitable policies that protect clean water.”
AWI will convene an Adirondack Long-Term Monitoring science advisory committee to identify opportunities for additional sampling with a specific focus on climate change, facilitate utilization of the data to advance the science and understanding of the Adirondack ecoregion.
