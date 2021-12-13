Patriot push after first secures win over Ti

TICONDEROGA — After a close first quarter, with Ticonderoga leading 14-13, AuSable Valley turned it on and scored 17 unanswered points going into halftime en route to its 62-39 win Monday, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference girls basketball, Monday.
Kaydence Hoehn led the Patriots with 25 points, Reese Shambo had 12 points and teammate Haley Hickey was able to notch a three-pointer to add to her seven points.
“AuSable Valley really picked up the pressure to create turnovers and get easy baskets,” Ticonderoga coach Dan Dorsett said.
For the Sentinels, Sophia Dorsett led the team with 12 points, including four three-pointers, and Cassidy Mattison had 10 points, tacking on two treys.
—
AuSable Valley 62, Ticonderoga 39
AuSable Valley (62)
Richards 0-0-0, Hickey 2-1-7, Keyser 4-0-8, Knapp 0-0-0, B. Douglass 0-4-4, Hoehn 12-1-25, L. Douglass 1-0-2, Stanley 0-0-0, Schier 0-0-0, Shambo 6-0-12, Durgan 2-1-5. Totals: 27-7-62.
Ticonderoga (39)
Dorsett 4-0-12, Mattison 4-0-10, L. Zelinski 2-0-4, B. Charboneau 0-0-0,
S. Zelinski 0-0-0, Whitford 0-1-1, Davis 4-0-8, Abare 1-0-2, Pound 0-2-2, Decker 0-0-0. Totals: 15-3-39.
Halftime- AuSable Valley, 34-18.
3 point goals- AuSable Valley (1) Hickey. Ticonderoga (6) Dorsett 4, Mattison 2.
NON-LEAGUE
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 31
THE KING’S SCHOOL 15
CORINTH — There was a strong, all-around effort in the Orange’s win over the King’s School.
Kaitlyn Cannan scored 18 points, nine of which came in the fourth quarter. She also recorded four treys, along with 12 rebounds.
Jazmine Harris had eight rebounds and six points for Indian Lake/Long Lake, and Olivia Zumpano had a three-pointer also.
The Orange led at the half, 14-7.
—
Indian Lake/Long Lake 31, The King’s School 15
IL/LL (31)
Norton 0-0-0, Zumpano 1-0-3, Penrose 2-0-4, Meacheam 0-0-0, Cannan 6-2-18, Puterko 0-0-0, M. Liddle 0-0-0, C. Liddle 0-0-0, Harris 3-0-6. Totals: 12-2-31.
King’s (15)
Densmore 0-0-0, Maynard 2-0-4, Bellerose 0-0-0, Hodges 1-0-2, Mecallum 0-0-0, Woodhouse 3-2-9, Foehser 0-0-0. Totals: 6-2-15.
Halftime- Indian Lake/Long Lake, 14-7.
3 point goals- IL/LL (5) Zumpano, Cannan 4. King’s (1) Woodhouse.
SCHROON LAKE 40
FORT ANN 10
SCHROON LAKE — The Wildcats’ Kayli Hayden led her team to victory over Fort Ann with 14 points.
Dakota Cutting was next with nine points, along with eight rebounds and four steals on defense, and Addie Phillips was able to record a three-pointer.
“We were able to create some turnovers in the second and third quarters that led to points in transition,” Schroon Lake coach Jeff Cutting said.
The Wildcats led at the half, 24-3.
—
Schroon Lake 40, Fort Ann 10
Schroon Lake (40)
D. Cutting 3-3-9, Timmer 0-0-0, K. Cutting 0-0-0, Emmert 0-0-0, Phillips 2-0-5, Smith 2-2-6, Hayden 7-0-14, Shaughnessy 0-2-2, Arnold 2-0-4, Frasier 0-0-0, Mieras 0-0-0. Totals: 16-7-40.
Fort Ann (10)
A. Aratare 2-1-5, S. Aratare 0-0-0, Bush 0-0-0, Cody 1-0-3, Freebar 1-0-2, Gadway 0-0-0, Hardy 0-0-0, Iacbucai 0-0-0, Steves 0-0-0, Wright 0-0-0, Sharrow 0-0-0. Totals: 4-1-10.
Halftime- Schroon Lake, 24-3.
3 point goals- Schroon Lake (1) Phillips. Fort Ann (1) Cody.
WHITEHALL 63
CROWN POINT 19
CROWN POINT — Panthers coach Chris Mazzotte said the team was overwhelmed by Whitehall’s aggressive defense, and that prevented Crown Point from getting going offensively.
“Our girls never gave up and played hard to the end,” Mazzotte said.
“I was proud of the way they carried themselves throughout the entire game.”
Abby LaMotte was the team’s high scorer with seven points. Lauren Kimball and Madison Munson each notched five, with Kimball also hitting a three-pointer.
“Playing a big, strong team like Whitehall will help down the road,” Mazzotte said.
—
Whitehall 63, Crown Point 19.
Whitehall (63)
Bird 5-4-14, Eddy 1-0-2, Gould, 4-0-8, Groesbeck 5-1-12, Howland 7-0-14, Hughes 1-0-3, Jensen 1-0-2, Lyng 0-0-0, Ruby 2-0-4, VanGuilder 0-0-0, Whiting 1-2-4. Totals: 27-7-63.
Crown Point (19)
Munson, Mak 0-0-0, Hurlburt, 0-0-0, Munson, Mad 2-1-5, Mazzotte 1-0-2, Kimball 2-0-5, Duprey 0-0-0, Gondal 0-0-0, Greenen 0-0-0, LaMotte 2-3-7 Gibbs 0-0-0. Totals: 7-4-19.
Halftime- Whitehall, 28-5.
3 point goals- Whitehall (2) Groesbeck, Hughes. Crown Point (1) Kimball.
BOYS
MVAC
WILLSBORO 59
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 30
NORTH CREEK — Justin Joslyn had 23 points along with five three-pointers to send the Warriors over Johnsburg/Minerva.
Harvey Merrill also had 12 points contributing to the win.
For Johnsburg/Minerva, Rodney Wolfe put up the game-high 24 points, along with one trey. Johnsburg/Minerva coach Peter Olesheski said Wolfe also had 10 rebounds and eight blocks.
The Warriors led soundly at the half, 34-11.
—
Willsboro 59, Johnsburg/Minerva 30
Willsboro (59)
Merrill 6-0-12, Joslyn 8-2-23, Gough 6-0-12, Cassavaugh 2-0-4, Frechette 2-0-4, Savitski 1-0-2, Weiss 0-0-0, Karriok 0-0-0, Chaubert 0-0-0, Duso 1-0-2. Totals: 26-2-59.
Johnsburg/Minerva (30)
Degroat 0-0-0, Cleveland 1-0-2, Burkhardt 0-0-0, Galle 1-2-4, Moses 0-0-0, Moffitt 0-0-0, Wolfe 9-5-24. Totals: 11-7-30.
Halftime- Willsboro, 34-11.
3 point goals- Willsboro (5) Joslyn 5. Johnsburg/Minerva (1) Wolfe.
SATURDAY
NON-LEAGUE
BOYS
SARANAC LAKE 50
SETON CATHOLIC 48
SARANAC LAKE — Even with a rolled ankle, senior Nate McCarthy put up a colossal 30 points to push Saranac Lake over Seton Catholic, 50-48.
“It was good high school basketball from start to finish,” Red Storm coach Dermott Morgan said.
“Neither team could pull away.”
The Knights led at the half by two points.
“Seton Catholic controlled the boards with Aiden Pearl pulling down 18 and Alex Coupal adding nine,” Morgan said.
Coupal also put up 16 points for the Knights,including three treys, with Aiden Pearl and Dominic Allen each notching 14 points.
Ashton Guay also recorded a three-pointer for Seton Catholic.
—
Saranac Lake 50, Seton Catholic 48.
Saranac Lake (50)
Ladue 0-1-1, Wilson 3-1-7, McCarthy 11-8-30, Akey 0-0-0, Navarra 0-1-1, Faubert 1-1-3, Hewitt 4-0-8. Totals: 19-12-50.
Seton Catholic (48)
Guay 1-1-4, Shanton 0-0-0, Coupal 4-5-16, Pearl 7-0-14, Allen 6-2-14, Vega 0-0-0, Gao 0-0-0. Totals: 19-12-50.
Halftime- Seton Catholic, 28-26.
3 point goals- Seton Catholic (4) Coupal 3, Guay.
UTICA ACADEMY OF SCIENCE 76
BEEKMANTOWN 34
BEEKMANTOWN — Utica Academy of Science was too much for the Beekmantown Eagles, coming out quickly with a 24-8 lead in the first quarter.
“They are a very good team. They have it all,” Beekmantown coach Gary Castine said.
“They have five players 6’3” to 6’5” and are quick.”
He said that the Eagles gave it their all, but that Utica was relentless on the boards and in the open floor.
“It was a good experience for our guys to play against this charter school. We saw what the next level of play is,” Castine said.
In the third quarter, Beekmantown was able to score 12 points, but Utica retaliated with 25.
“We had little margin for error against this team,” Castine said.
“It’s early December and we have been together for a month. I have no doubt the boys will come back Monday unscathed from this game.”
For the Eagles, Nate Parliament led the team with 13 points, with Josh Burgin scoring 10. Parliament also notched a three-pointer, along with Brady Mannix.
—
Utica Academy of Science 76, Beekmantown 34.
Utica (76)
King Jr. 1-0-2, Brown 3-0-9, Keapinna 0-2-2, Bowles 5-0-10, Campos 0-0-0, T. Taylor 7-1-17, Grant Jr. 2-0-4, Machteng 3-3-9, Hakim-Monteiro 0-0-0, Gaither Jr. 3-0-6, Bowman 5-0-10, Williams 1-0-2, N. Taylor 2-0-5. Totals: 32-6-76.
Beekmantown (34)
Goodwin 0-0-0, Mannix 1-0-3, VanNatten 1-0-2, Beebe 0-0-0, LaBorde 0-0-0, Parent 1-0-2, Saroj 1-0-2, Parliament 6-0-13, Beauregard 0-0-0, Bergin 5-0-10, Sand 1-0-2. Totals: 16-0-34.
Halftime- Utica, 32-16.
3 point goals- Utica (6) Brown 3, T. Taylor 2, N. Taylor 1. Beekmantown (2) Parliament, Mannix.
CROWN POINT 50
TICONDEROGA 43
POTTERSVILLE — The Panthers and the Sentinels traveled to the Word of Life campus to play a non-league game in the Coaches vs. Cancer series, and Crown Point emerged victorious.
Noah Spaulding led the game, with 23 points for the Panthers, along with four three-pointers. Trevor Harris was next with 13 points, and a three-pointer. Reese Pertak also tacked on a trey, adding to his nine point total.
“Spaulding was everywhere again tonight. He’s been amazing in the early part of the season here, playing with great energy at both ends,” Crown Point coach Jason Hughes said.
“We got off to a great start, playing with a lot of energy early, and that made the difference tonight.”
As for the Sentinels, Thomas Montalbano was the team leader, with 14 points and a three-pointer. Connor Yaw, who had eight points, and Kam Viglioti, who had six, also notched a three-pointer each.
“Ticonderoga had to play a tough one last night, back-to-backs are always difficult, and they gave us all we wanted despite them suffering from some injuries and absences in their normal lineup,” Hughes said.
Hughes said this game was a good test and Ticonderoga battled, but the Panthers are happy with the win.
“Coach Defayette’s guys worked hard, but my guys battled and we were able to hold them off,” he said.
—
Crown Point 50, Ticonderoga 43.
Crown Point (50)
Spaulding 9-1-23, Harris 4-4-13, Pertak 4-0-9, Greenan 2-0-4, Stone 0-1-1, Waldorf 0-0-0. Totals: 19-6-50.
Ticonderoga (43)
Montalbano 6-1-14, Yaw 3-1-8, Vigliotti 2-1-6, Molina 2-1-5, Stonitsch 2-0-4, Olden 2-0-4. Totals: 18-4-43.
Halftime- Crown Point, 31-17.
3 point goals- Crown Point (6) Spaulding 4, Harris, Pertak. Ticonderoga (3) Yaw, Montalbano, Vigliotti.
MEEKEL 89
SARANAC 38
SCOTIA — Saranac coach Mike Recore said that his Chiefs were outmatched during their game with Meekel, but did not quit.
“Meekel is an extremely talented team. They have not lost a game since we had beaten them in 2019-20,” Recore said.
Matt Faville led Saranac with 10 points, along with two three-pointers. Keagan Pecor and Korbin Cranford each also hit one from outside the three-point line.
“Our kids played hard today,” Recore said.
—
Meekel 89, Saranac 38.
Meekel (89)
Niedielski 4-0-10, Fallen 6-1-14, Dussalt4-0-12, Datesus 5-0-12, Kniese 0-0-0, Baenhill 0-0-0, Roddy 5-0-14, Jahiel 3-1-10, Raddcliff 3-0-6, Skeeter 1-0-3, Charles 3-0-8. Totals: 32-2-89.
Saranac (38)
Bedard 1-2-4, Faville 4-0-10, Pecor 1-0-3, Cranford 2-0-5, Dandrow-Pellerin 1-0-2, Pierce 3-2-8, Wing 0-0-0, G.Kiroy 0-0-0, Brown 1-0-2, White 2-0-4. Totals: 15-4-38.
Halftime- Meekel, 48-20.
3 point goals- Saranac (4) Faville 2, Pecor, Cranford. Meekel (17) Niedzielski 2, Fallen, Dussalt 4, Roddy 4, Jaheil 3, Skeeter, Charles 2.
NON-LEAGUE
GIRLS
PERU 48
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 40
CANTON — Kortney McCarthy came out strong and finished with 25 points and two treys to push Peru over Norwood-Norfolk.
“McCarthy continues to be dominant on both sides of the ball,” Nighthawks coach Eric Dubay said.
“It’s always hard to play after long bus rides and we came out a little flat in the first half,” Dubay said.
Norwood-Norfolk led Peru at the half 20-19. However, the Nighthawks were able to turn it around.
“We were able to pick up the tempo and pull away with a 17 point fourth quarter,” Dubay said.
Mia Marino was able to put up a three to contribute to the team, along with Tynicia Hendrix, who scored 11 points. On defense, Dubay recognized Aofie Lawliss as having a great game, shutting down their lead scorer.
—
Peru 48, Norwood-Norfolk 40.
Peru (48)
Lawliss 0-1-1, Marino 1-0-3,McCarthy 9-5-25, Prescott 0-0-0, Robinson 0-0-0, St. Denis 0-0-0,, Sypek 2-0-4, Hendrix 4-3-11, Brousseau 1-0-2. Totals: 17-10-48.
Norwood-Norfolk (40)
Belmore 3-0-8, Peretta 2-2-6, Stratham 3-0-6, Strattan 3-0-7, Dominy 0-1-1, Kellison 5-2-12. Totals: 16-5-40.
Halftime- Norwood-Norfolk, 20-19.
3 point goals- Peru (3) McCarthy 2, Marino. Norwood-Norfolk (3) Belmore 2, Strattan 1.
SOUTH COLONIE 59
SARANAC 19
JOHNSTOWN — Chiefs coach Tim Newell said the bigger, faster and stronger team out of South Colonie exposed some of Saranac’s weaknesses.
“We obviously ran into a very strong team in Colonie,” Newell said.
“Their size and athleticism affected us on offense as they sped us up and forced us into shooting quickly. We settled down a bit in the second quarter and played a little better defensively, only allowing nine points,” he said.
However, Sydney Myers still had a strong game with 13 points, and Molly Denis was able to record a three-pointer.
“We had a hard time with their transition game as they ran the floor really well,” Newell said.
“I was pleased with the girls’ effort as they played hard the entire game. I’m sure the girls will come to practice ready to work as we prepare for Beekmantown on Tuesday.”
—
South Colonie 59, Saranac 19
South Colonie (59)
Dwire 3-0-6, Flayter 1-0-2, Tyler 6-4-17, Martin 3-0-7, Boissy 1-1-3, Pearson 1-0-2, Franchi 7-1-17, Trimarchi 1-2-5. Totals: 23-9-59.
Saranac (19)
M. Denis 2-0-5, Parker 0-0-0, Smith 0-0-0, Myers 4-5-13, L. Denis 0-0-0, Brault 0-0-0, Ducatte 0-1-1, Fay 0-0-0. Totals: 6-6-19.
Halftime- South Colonie, 28-8.
3 point goals- South Colonie (5) Tyler, Martin, Franchi 2, Trimarchi. Saranac (1), M. Denis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.