LAKE PLACID — Former New York State Gov. George Pataki has signed on as the honorary campaign chair for State Supreme Court candidate Allison McGahay of Lake Placid.
Pataki’s endorsement adds a heavy hitter to McGahay’s campaign, in which she faces the incumbent, Robert Muller of Queensbury, running on the Democrat line.
“Whether it is interpreting New York’s broken bail law or bringing fairness to the redistricting process, New Yorkers understand better than ever that judges matter,” Pataki said in a release. “I have known Allison since I appointed her as counsel to the New York State Board of Elections 17 years ago.”
‘WE NEED ALLISON’
Pataki is a former three-term governor and Town of Essex resident.
“We need Allison on the bench, she has the right experience, legal expertise and judicial temperament and will be an excellent judge for all the people of the 4th Judicial District,” Pataki said.
McGahay plans to run on the Republican and Conservative lines in November’s general election. The term for Supreme Court is 15 years.
ENDORSEMENTS
The 4th Judicial District includes Essex, Warren, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Montgomery, Saratoga, Schenectady, St. Lawrence, and Washington counties.
McGahay is endorsed by all 11 county Republican committees and the St. Lawrence, Franklin, Montgomery, and Fulton county Conservative Party committees.
“I am honored to have Governor Pataki’s endorsement and hands on support of my campaign,” said said in the release. “As a longtime Essex County public servant, first as an assistant district attorney and now as the (Republican) Commissioner of the Board of Elections, with Governor Pataki’s support we will win this race.”
Pataki will serve as the honorary chairman of the Committee to Elect Allison McGahay Supreme Court Justice, which is presently in formation, to provide support and counsel for her election.
